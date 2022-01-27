Discount retailer Lidl’s 6100 workers are to get a pandemic pay increase from March to thank them for their service, at a cost of €10m.

The German supermarket giant also plans to add 750 new jobs across Ireland and Northern Ireland this year, it announced on Thursday.

The pay rise comes on top of Lidl’s pledge to pay a ‘living wage’ of €12.90 an hour to its staff, a rate more than €2 above the statutory minimum wage €10.50 per hour.

“Lidl has long been an employer of choice and we are pleased to underscore our commitment in maintaining that position with a significant additional €10m investment in pay increases as well as offering the most competitive and all-encompassing suite of benefits in the jobs market at present," said Maeve McCleane, Lidl’s director of human resources.

“We are delighted to continue to invest in our expansion in the Irish market, and as a result continue to grow our team with 750 new roles.”

Lidl recently announced a €550m expansion plan for 20 new stores over the next three years, taking its footprint in Ireland to over 200 stores.

The new jobs announced today will be a mix of operational and office-based roles in Lidl’s 214 Irish stores, four regional distribution centres or its Dublin head office.

“Lidl’s decision to hire an additional 750 staff this year is a real vote of confidence in the company’s existing teams here and indeed the retail sector and the Irish economy as a whole,” said the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar.

“I’m particularly pleased to see Lidl is awarding a pay increase to staff, meaning they will continue to offer a living wage.”

Lidl has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a top employer for 2022 for the second year running.

The news comes just two weeks after Germany’s other retail giant, Aldi, announced it was to create 600 new jobs and open 30 new stores across Ireland in the next two years, with a €320m investment that will also go into sourcing more Irish products.