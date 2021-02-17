KPMG expansion brings 200 new jobs to North

Accounting firm KPMG has announced 200 new tech jobs in a £14m expansion here as its boss said the Northern Ireland Protocol could bring business opportunities.

KPMG is creating roles in a ‘centre of excellence’ for digital consultancy services such as cyber-security, applied intelligence and digital transformation.

When in place, the roles will generate £7m (€8m) in salaries — suggesting an average salary of £35,000.

Partner in charge Johnny Hanna said it was the biggest expansion for KPMG here since the global firm opened a Belfast office in 1974.

The company, which currently has 270 staff, will be recruiting specialists like data scientists, data engineers and cyber-security analysts.

Mr Hanna said: “These are all the services which are en vogue and in demand, now more so than ever with the huge data sitting in the cloud as a result of working from home.

“Remote working and the pandemic has probably turbocharged that demand from business.” He described the roles as “high quality jobs”.

Training for applicants for 160 of the jobs will be provided through pre-employment assured skills academies set up by the Department for the Economy with Belfast Metropolitan College.

Mr Hanna said the academies would equip graduates in all kinds of degrees to train, gain experience and be eligible to apply for the jobs after 10 weeks of training.

Not all those who enrol in the academies will obtain one of the jobs, although an interview is guaranteed.

He said KPMG had considered other office locations around Ireland and the UK before opting for Belfast, but he said Northern Ireland’s status post-Brexit did not affect the decision.

Mr Hanna said the protocol could yield opportunities.

The protocol was set up to avoid a hard border in Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods, thus creating an Irish Sea border.

He said: “We all recognise that there’s a lot of disruption and a lot of challenges on the Great Britain to NI piece. But purely from a business advisor perspective, you have to think that ability to export into GB and EU markets has to be beneficial.”

Around 20 of the new posts have already been filled.

The investment was welcomed by Economy Minister Diane Dodds. Her party, the DUP, is opposed to the protocol and has called for its removal.

She said the expansion “reinforces KPMG’s confidence in NI as a key business location post-EU exit”.

“It is important that we continue to showcase NI as an attractive location for inward investment, offering guaranteed talent, a business-friendly environment and strong tech expertise.”

There will also be management level jobs.

Economic development agency Invest NI has offered £1m of support for the new jobs.

The Department for the Economy is giving funding of £1.3m towards the academies.

Applications for the first of eight academies have now opened.

