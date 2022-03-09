Johnson & Johnson to add 200 jobs in Limerick

Healthcare firm Johnson & Johnson Vision is to invest €35m in its Limerick facility, adding up to 200 jobs over three years.

The Limerick site is one of the company’s largest contact lens manufacturing facilities.

The US-headquartered company manufactures and markets Acuvue contact lenses and Tecnis lenses for cataract patients.

Johnson & Johnson Vision has a workforce of around 1,600 in Limerick, which has grown from just 60 people when it first began operating at the site in 1996.

It is currently recruiting for supervisors, product assemblers, automation and process engineers and quality assurance staff.

“This investment by Johnson & Johnson Vision in its Limerick plant is significant, and clearly signals their desire to drive, and commit to expanding their advanced manufacturing footprint in Ireland,” said Minister of State for Innovation Niall Collins.

“The creation of new jobs for the region also proves we can deliver a talented and skilled workforce ready to tackle some of the greatest challenges facing society.”

John Fitzgibbon, operations director at Johnson & Johnson Vision in Ireland, said that 2.2 billion people around the world face impaired vision, 20pc of whom suffer impairment or blindness due to cataracts.

“With the growth of our manufacturing operations in Limerick we are committed to changing these statistics, helping to solve a lifetime of eye health needs,” he said.

Today’s announcement follows a €50m investment by Johnson & Johnson’s medical devices division at its site in Galway.

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said today’s announcement was “good news for the mid-west region”.

“The availability of a highly talented and skilled workforce in Ireland has enabled Johnson & Johnson’s ambitious expansion plans.”