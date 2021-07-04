Job postings exceed pre-Covid levels

'We need to see job postings continuing to grow significantly beyond that to absorb the slack as the various support packages are wound down,' said Indeed economist Jack Kennedy. Photo: Stock image

Job postings in Ireland have exceeded the pre-Covid-19 level for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as more sectors reopen and restrictions begin to loosen.

According to research by the employment website Indeed, Irish job postings (a real-time measure of labour market activity) as of June 25 were 8pc above the pre-Covid baseline.

Sectors such as cleaning, sports and food preparation were among those to grow postings. The pre-pandemic baseline of February 1, 2020, was when the country was close to full employment status.

Jack Kennedy, an economist at Indeed, said the results were an important indication of Ireland’s recovery but warned that there needed to be more job postings to absorb potential issues when government supports for employment ends.

“The fact that there is still that reopening to come, and we are already 8pc above pre-pandemic levels, is encouraging — but we still need to see some further progress on that,” he said. “

"We need to see job postings continuing to grow significantly beyond that to absorb the slack as the various support packages are wound down over the coming months.”

Labour market slack is the situation where there is a shortfall between workers’ desired amount of work and the amount that is available.

Across Europe, job postings versus the pre-pandemic baseline were led by Italy up 24pc, Germany up 12pc, UK up 9pc, and France up 2pc.

Spain is lagging the recovery in job postings, with the indicator -20pc the baseline.

Kennedy said he expects the pace of the job recovery in Ireland to slow, though he doesn’t anticipate any reversals.

He added Dublin continued to underperform on job postings, trailing the rebound. Kennedy also said interest in remote working from employers and job-seekers remained high.

Last week, the CSO reported that the Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate fell to 18.3pc in June, from 21.9pc in May. The traditional unemployment rate fell to 7.6pc in June on a seasonally adjusted basis.