Job losses: Airbnb to slash its workforce by 25pc worldwide

Travel website Airbnb plans to cut a quarter of its global workforce - but won't say how many of its 500 employees here will lose their jobs.

CEO Brian Chesky said that nearly 1,900 staff worldwide would be laid off starting next week.

Those losing their jobs would receive at least 14 weeks' pay plus an extra week for each year in service.

An Airbnb spokesperson declined to confirm whether staff at its Ringsend, Dublin, offices would be made redundant.

It is understood units being targeted for cuts are not primarily located in Ireland.

Mr Chesky said Airbnb must adapt to a "new world".

"People will want options that are closer to home, safer and more affordable," he told 7,500 staff in an email.

