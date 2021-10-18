Irish consultancy company to create 40 new jobs in Cork

Aspira, an Irish-owned international consulting and technology business, is creating 40 jobs at its new headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork.

The new positions are due to be rolled out over the next 18 months, with the jobs to include opportunities for project managers, business analysts and technology professionals.

A number of the roles created will be reserved for new graduates.

Aspira has experienced “accelerated growth,” due to an increased demand for technology expertise in both the private and public sector, including pharmaceuticals, banking, energy, utilities and e-commerce, according to a statement from the company.

Aspira CEO, Pat Lucey said now is “an incredibly exciting time for the company.”

“Many organisations are now reigniting and accelerating the deployment of major technology projects that may have been delayed due to the pandemic. The creation of these new roles will further strengthen our capabilities to deliver these large-scale innovative projects,” Mr Lucey said.

The company also plans to open a Portuguese office in November, to improve its delivery capability in response to increased sales activity in mainland Europe.

This latest announcement comes following the company’s expansion last year, which saw the opening of its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Malaysia and the expansion of its mainland European operations with the opening of its second office in The Netherlands.

Aspira has been helped in its expansion by Enterprise Ireland.

Commenting on the latest development, Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Aspira over a number of years both in Ireland and overseas in supporting the company’s growth plan to become a market leader in the provision of IT consulting services.”

“It is exciting to see this highly innovative company go from strength-to-strength with the opening of its new state of the art office headquarters and the announcement of the creation of new jobs here in Cork.”

Mr Clancy added that Enterprise Ireland will continue to work with Aspira “as it increases scale and further expands its global market reach in delivering on its ambitious growth plan.”

Aspira was established in 2007 and currently employs 160 people.