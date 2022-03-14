Ireland backs EU target for 33pc women on boards

Ireland is backing an EU move to make listed company boards at least 33pc female by 2027.

Draft rules are close to being finalised after Germany reversed its long-held opposition to the plan and paved the way for talks with MEPs.

Monday’s agreement saw close to 20 EU countries support the move, unblocking a 10-year-old stalemate.

The last decade has seen pushback especially from Nordic countries that have long since reached the gender equality target but who felt Brussels was overstepping its mandate.

While Denmark now supports the draft, Sweden opposes it on the grounds that company board make-up is “not to be decided at the EU level”, according to deputy employment minister Johan Danielsson, who spoke at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Under the rules, listed companies whose boards have less than 33pc female representation - or 40pc for non-executive directors - would have to give priority to women when choosing between equally qualified candidates for future posts.

The figures are not quotas but targets, the EU insists, with governments allowed to choose between the 33pc and 40pc measures.

Countries that have national targets or have made progress towards them - like Ireland - can suspend the rules.

Ireland’s 20 largest listed companies have average female representation of 32pc on their boards, while the remaining 19 listed firms have 22pc, according to figures published last week by the industry-led Balance for Better Business initiative.

The figure has almost doubled since 2018, when the initiative was first set up.

However, progress has been slow on appointing women to chair or chief executive positions.

EU company boards had an average of 35pc female representation last year, the European Women on Boards group said. Just 9pc of companies surveyed had female chairs.

“Ireland acknowledges the persuasive business case for better gender balance in corporate leadership,” Ireland’s deputy EU ambassador Barbara Cullinane said on Monday.

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald welcomed the deal and said the “economic evidence” for gender diversity is clear, with the IMF estimating that adding one women to management or board level is linked to an 8–13 basis point higher return on assets.

"In the 10 years since the European Commission made this proposal we have seen minimal advancement of women on company boards,” she said.

“We need this directive now to ensure that women can be well represented at executive decision-making level in business, and thereby offering more opportunities for businesses to succeed.”