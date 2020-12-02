Iqvia to create 170 jobs to monitor safety of Covid vaccines

Health and technology firm Iqvia is creating 170 jobs in Ireland.

The company is recruiting in the areas of medical information and pharmacovigilance (also known as drug safety monitoring), with a focus on delivering these services in support of the commercial launch of vaccines for Covid-19.

Recent graduates as well as seasoned professionals are encouraged to apply for the positions.

All of the roles will be based remotely.

Iqvia expects to fill the jobs before the end of March next year.

There is potential for more roles to be created as the year progresses, according to a statement from IDA Ireland.

Head of pharmacovigilance oversight and analytics for Iqvia Ireland, Barry Mulchrone, said: "We are proud to play a role in the humanitarian effort to ensure the safety profile of vaccines used for Covid-19 are monitored to the highest international standards.

With more than two decades of experience monitoring the safety of medicines globally, our company in Ireland is well positioned to play its part in addressing the current global pandemic.”

Iqvia, an IDA Ireland-backed company, has been in Ireland since 1990.

These additional positions will reinforce Iqvia’s capability to fight the pandemic, helping ensure vaccines administrated post authorisation are safe for the public, it said.

In addition to supporting life sciences in their clinical efforts across Europe and the globe, Iqvia’s activity in Ireland includes supporting the life sciences industry from research and development through to commercialisation, as well as healthcare providers, to improve treatment outcomes and patient pathways, it added.

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland, said: “Iqvia’s ambitious and exciting plans to add 170 new remote working positions in the coming months allows the company to access talent and skills right across all of Ireland’s regions.

The life sciences industry in Ireland has demonstrated real leadership this year in the global fight against Covid-19 across research, dynamic supply chain responses, high value manufacturing and business services and support. This announcement by Iqvia is most welcome and points to Ireland’s reputation as a global centre of excellence for life sciences.”

With approximately 68,000 employees, Iqvia has operations in more than 100 countries.

Online Editors