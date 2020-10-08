Insurance group to create 60 jobs in Dublin

Insurance group Munich Re is to create up to 60 jobs in Dublin over the next two years.

The roles being created are in the areas of technology, and include data architect and junior IT support engineer positions.

The expansion from Munich Re is part of its €16m investment in Horizons, a research and development programme evolving the business from a product to a platform company.

The announcement builds upon Munich Re’s many years of operations in Ireland.

Since its acquisition by Munich Re in 2007, the Irish subsidiary has grown to become one of the most successful providers of automated life insurance solutions globally, according to a statement from the group.

Today, many of the world’s life insurers use its digital underwriting products.

Horizons’ cloud-native digital platform and business process optimisation will enable the company to scale from 100s to 1,000s of customers, the company said.

“At Munich Re, our goal is to pioneer digital solutions for the insurance industry,” Thomas Blunck, member of the board of management at Munich Re, said.

“Munich Re Automation Solutions has demonstrated it can make a real difference to our clients’ businesses, understanding their needs, winning customer insights, and empowering them to become recognised as digital leaders within their individual markets,” he added.

The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, who welcomed the new jobs.

“This is extremely positive news from the financial services industry in Ireland. Munich Re is an organisation that we have worked with since 2012 and we are delighted that, off the back of an already successful InsurTech operation in the country, Munich Re has decided to carry out this exciting R&D programme here, underpinning 60 high value roles,” IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said.

