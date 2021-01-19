Indigo Telecom subsidiary to hire 100 people in Limerick

4site, a subsidiary of Indigo Telecom, is to hire more than 100 people in Limerick over the next three years to support its plans for international expansion.

The roles will range from fibre planners, design engineers, telecoms surveyors and project managers, to business support roles in accounts, sales and operations.

Indigo Telecom will be recruiting locally from Limerick and the Mid-West in the vicinity of the company’s Irish headquarters at Raheen Business Park.

Indigo Telecom designs, installs and maintains international telecom and data networks which facilitate the delivery of fixed line, broadband, mobile and other data services to a variety of end users.

Kevin Taylor, chairman of Indigo Telecom Group, said the company is “really excited” to invest in Ireland.

“This provides a great opportunity for local staff to join an organisation which is on a high growth trajectory and with plans to expand in 2021 and beyond,” Mr Taylor said.

The company said it is focusing on expanding its skills portfolio to capitalise on the market opportunities around Fibre to the Home (FTTH), wireless, 5G, data centres, digitisation and telco network services.

Established in 1997, Indigo Telecom employs more than 400 people across 10 offices in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Netherlands.

It acquired Limerick-based 4site in 2019.

This year the company said its focus will turn to building its international network with the opening of operations in United States, Spain, Italy and Singapore.

Welcoming the jobs announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “Indigo Telecom Group’s announcement of the expansion of its International Fibre Centre of Excellence in Limerick is a strong vote of confidence in the Mid-West Region and the availability of the skilled and talented workforce there.”

4site was established in 2002 and is a specialist provider of mobile wireless and fibre services. It assists with the planning, design and build of wireless and fibre network infrastructure, and has worked with telecoms companies including EE, Three, Vodafone, Ericsson and Imagine.

