Indigo Telecom appoints Ian Duggan as CEO

Indigo Telecom, a global provider of telecom and data centre network support services, has appointed Ian Duggan as its chief executive.

Mr Duggan founded and served as CEO of 4site since 2003. 4site is a specialist provider of mobile wireless and fibre services, which was purchased by Indigo Telecom in 2019.

His main priority will be to develop the company’s next phase of international expansion, according to a statement from Indigo Telecom.

Kevin Taylor, chairman of Indigo Telecom, said: “Ian is a hugely experienced business leader with a proven history of developing and growing a sustainable, diversified and profitable business.”

“We have worked closely together since the 4site acquisition and I have seen first-hand that Ian is the right person to lead Indigo Telecom Group forward into our next phase of our international growth.”

Mr Duggan has spent nearly 30 years working across multiple roles in civil engineering and telecoms.

The engineering graduate joined Esat Digifone in 1996, where he worked as a principal engineer and looked after the roll out of hundreds of mobile network sites.

During his six years with the company, he saw Esat Digifone transform to Digifone and finally to O2.

In 2003 Mr Duggan founded 4site and grew the business to a telco design company across the UK and Ireland before being acquired by Indigo Telecom in 2019.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Duggan said: “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO for Indigo Telecom Group at such an exciting time in the company’s history.”

“As well as establishing a stronger presence in Germany, APAC and the USA our ambition is to further expand and to become a telecom leader that commits to promoting a sustainable, inclusive and trusted workplace.”

Today, Indigo Telecom Group has access to over 1,000 engineers globally.

Last month, the company announced plans to hire 100 people to its Fibre Centre of Excellence in Limerick.

4site has worked with telecoms companies including EE, Three, Vodafone, Ericsson and Imagine.

