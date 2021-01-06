IDA sending investment to regions after strong performance in 2020

IDA Ireland is aiming to place at least half of new foreign direct investments (FDI) in regional locations over the next four years in support of the Government's forthcoming National Economic Plan.

The State FDI agency is targeting 800 new inward investments as part of its Strategy 2021-2024, with 400 of these slated for regional locations. The IDA intends these investments to support 50,000 new jobs nationwide.

The objective is consistent with the IDA's performance in 2020, when the agency won 246 investments for Ireland, more than half of which went to regional locations. The figure was slightly below the 250 investments achieved in 2019.

"FDI was central to Ireland's recovery during the last recession and it will be crucial again as we rebuild after the pandemics," said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Net FDI employment grew last year by nearly 9,000 jobs to 257,394 despite the negative impact of the pandemic on global investment flows and business activity. IDA client companies now employ 12.4pc of the Irish workforce, up from 10.7pc from the year before due to high unemployment in domestic sectors.

"In the context of the Covid-19 global pandemic, FDI's performance is remarkable," said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan. "It is encouraging that Ireland has been able to secure such a significant number of investments and grow employment in 2020, a year of unprecedented disruption and adverse impact on global economies."

Gross job losses in IDA supported companies rose by 4.5pc, but this was offset by growth in certain sectors such as life science and technology that were less affected by Covid-19.

Two-thirds of investments in 2020 originated in North America, underlining Ireland's reliance on investment by big US companies, such as Intel, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Pfizer, all of which are major Irish employers.

Just 25 investments - slightly below 10pc - came from growth markets outside Europe or North America, indicating the IDA has a long way to go towards reducing its dependence on the US and other developed markets.

The IDA also reported that companies it supported contributed €25.2bn in spending to the Irish economy in 2019, €15.1bn of which was on payroll.

