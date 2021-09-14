Health tech firm Legato to create 60 jobs in Limerick

Legato Health Technologies plans to create more than 60 jobs in Limerick over the next six months with the establishment of a research and development hub in the city.

The company provides IT and business operations services for United States based health insurers.

The roles being created include data scientists and Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers.

The team will be responsible for building and iterating applications and AI solutions to make healthcare “simple, affordable and accessible” for Legato clients, according to a statement from the IDA Ireland.

President Legato Health Technologies Rajat Puri said: “At Legato, we are applying cutting edge data science and engineering technologies to solve complex problems to improve the healthcare of humanity.”

“We are looking for talent who want to work on the types of projects that will make an impact and we are thrilled to be here setting up our operations in Limerick.”

The company is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Legato’s decision to establish its R&D hub in Limerick is most welcome. IDA client companies based in the Mid-West benefit from the region’s highly skilled and talented workforce.”

Founded in 2017, Legato has offices in Bangalore and Hyderabad in India, and Metro Manila and Iloilo in the Philippines, as well as Ireland.

The company, which employs over 20,000 people, is a fully owned subsidiary of US health insurance group Anthem.