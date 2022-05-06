Health tech firm Legato to add 80 more jobs in Limerick

President of Legato Health Technologies Rajat Puri and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy. Pic. Brian Arthur

Health technologies firm Legato is to add 80 jobs at its Limerick hub, bringing staff numbers at the research facility to 200 by mid-2023.

The IDA Ireland-supported firm, which entered Ireland last September, is recruiting software engineers and data scientists, it said on Friday.

Legato provides data analytics, IT services and business support to US health insurers, with a team of more than 20,000 staff spread across the US, India, Ireland and the Philippines.

“Legato arrived in the Irish market last September with an announcement of 60 jobs,” said Robert Troy, Minister of State for Trade Promotion.

“To be heading so quickly now for 200 posts with today’s announcement reflects the company’s ambition for and commitment to its site here in Limerick.

"It also reflects very positively on Limerick and the wider mid-west region as a location for inward investment. As a government we are committed to creating the right ecosystem across the regions for companies to invest and grow.”

John Patrick Shaw, Legato’s country head in Ireland, said the firm has "had a really good start to life in Limerick”.

“We have exciting growth plans here and, from a standing start of last September, we are now heading to 200 associates next year following today’s commitment. That’s a trajectory we intend to continue.”

Kieran Donoghue, IDA Ireland’s global head of international financial services, said winning jobs and investments in regional locations was central to the agency’s strategy.

Legato is based in Limerick’s National Technology Park, where it has a research and development hub.

The firm expects to hire up to 120 staff in the coming months and fill all 200 new posts by summer 2023.