Green Rebel Marine to create 80 jobs in Cork

Green Rebel Marine, a new business set up to service the future needs of offshore wind farms, is to create 80 new jobs in Cork.

Founded by Cork businessman Pearse Flynn – who has invested €10m into this project – the new jobs will be created in Crosshaven within the next 18 months.

Green Rebel Marine has also purchased Crosshaven Boatyard in county Cork.

The nine acre site will serve as a base for the company to survey, equip and service a network of planned wind farms along the Irish coast.

Crosshaven Boatyard will continue its normal operations as a Boat Yard.

Mr Flynn believes that Green Rebel Marine will eventually support hundreds of jobs around the coast.

“Ireland is on the verge of a green revolution that will deliver five gigwatts of energy from wind not generated on land, but far out to sea.

Green Rebel Marine will work alongside the operators of this new array of wind turbines to ensure they remain operational by using skilled mariners who are trained here,” he said.

Green Rebel Marine also has plans to develop a centre of excellence in Crosshaven to train and develop the staff required to meet the future needs of the floating wind farm industry.

“The cost of constructing these offshore, floating wind farms is coming down and there is a rush amongst operators to see who will be first to market. Green Rebel Marine marries the best of the Blue and Green Economies. We will create and sustain Irish jobs and become a global leader in this field,” Mr Flynn added.





Online Editors