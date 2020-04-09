Government response to coronavirus will 'significantly' support incomes – ESRI

Government measures will “significantly” cushion incomes from coronavirus related job losses, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Research from the think-tank found that the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) of €350 per week does most to support the incomes of those who have lost their jobs due to the spread of the virus.

The payment reduces the number of people who lose more than 20pc of their income by around a third in a medium unemployment scenario of 600,000 job losses.

Barra Roantree, an economist at the ESRI, said: “The government’s policy response will significantly reduce the number of families who see extreme reductions in their income as a result of job losses related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

“However, the rise in unemployment will bring significant costs to the exchequer: around €800m per quarter for every 100,000 individuals who lose their job,” he added.

The research also finds that the additional cost of the government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme may be minimal, in part because its current design is less generous to lower earners than the PUP they would receive if laid off by their employer.

Online Editors