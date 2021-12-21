Global biotech firm Amgen to invest $100m in Dublin plant

Biotech firm Amgen has announced a $100m (€88.5m) investment at its manufacturing plant in Dun Laoghaire, along with the creation of 150 construction jobs.

It is one of the company’s largest construction projects outside North America, the state’s investment arm said today, with construction already begun and due to be completed by 2024.

The firm wants to build a new vial filling line with ‘state of the art’ technology and new site infrastructure, IDA Ireland said in a statement.

“Amgen is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, and this investment underscores Ireland’s position as a leading global location for the sector,” said the Tánaiste and minister for enterprise, Leo Varadkar.

The Irish plant specialises in filling and packaging drugs and does on-site analytical testing. Amgen is a global biopharmaceutical firm that develops medicines for serious illnesses with limited treatment options, including heart disease and cancer.

The Amgen plant has been in Dun Laoghaire for 10 years and currently employs 670 people.

Amgen’s vice-president for regional manufacturing, Paul Greene, said the move will “enable us to serve more patients here in Ireland and all over the world”.

The firm has invested a total of $900m (€797m) in its Dublin-based facilities and new products over the last 10 years.

“This investment is a testament to our commitment to our local community and our highly skilled workforce,” Mr Greene said.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said the investment illustrate’s “Amgen’s ongoing and welcome commitment to Ireland and is a further endorsement by a global leader in Ireland’s biopharmaceutical ecosystem”.

The news comes the day after IDA Ireland announced its 2021 results, revealing that the multinational sector in Ireland now employs 275,384, its highest ever level, on the back of a record 29,000 hires this year.

Other major pharmaceutical investments this year include Horizon, Repligen and Bausch and Lomb in Waterford, Integer in Galway, Edwards Lifesciences in Limerick and VistaMed in Leitrim.