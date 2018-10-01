Glanbia managing director joins the board of CRH

Glanbia’s managing director Siobhan Talbot has joined the board of CRH as a non-executive director.

Ms Talbot will join the board of Ireland’s biggest company from 1 December.

She has been at the helm of global nutrition company Glanbia since 2013, and has been a member of the Glanbia board since 2009.

Ms Talbot is also a director of the Irish Business Employers Confederation (IBEC).

Prior to joining Glanbia, Ms Talbot worked with consulting group PwC in Dublin and Sydney.

CRH has also announced the appointment of Mary Rhinehart as a non-executive director.

Ms Rhinehart is chairman, CEO, and president of Johns Manville corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, which is a global manufacturer of building products and engineered specialty materials.

Prior to being appointed as president and CEO of Johns Manville in 2012, Ms Rhinehart held the role of chief financial officer at the group.

Online Editors