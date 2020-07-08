Gilead Sciences to create 140 jobs in Ireland with €7m investment

The news was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar . Photo credit: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in the United States, has announced 140 new jobs in Ireland.

The roles are being created as a part of a €7m investment in the company’s operations here.

As part of this expansion, the company will also establish a paediatric centre of excellence in Ireland.

Gilead is adding positions at all levels in its departments including clinical development, process development and analytical operations, legal, human resources, supply chain, information technology, facilities and engineering, and financial shared services.

The recruitment process has stared for the positions, which will be based in Cork and Dublin, and all roles are expected to be filled by early 2022, with 80 jobs being filled over the next 12 months.

Gilead’s manufacturing operations in Ireland supply countries across Europe and other parts of the world outside of the United States.

Since the company set up here 20 years ago it has invested more than €225m in Ireland, where it currently has 370 full-time employees.

“Gilead has been steadily growing its presence here over the last 20 years and today’s announcement underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland,” Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar said.

Gilead’s sites in Ireland include a drug manufacturing and packing facility in Cork. The facility manufactures HIV and HCV solid oral products, representing 25pc of Gilead’s total solid oral drug production.

The company also has a financial shared services centre in Little Island, Cork, which supports Gilead affiliates in Europe, Middle East, Asia and South America, and a distribution centre in Dublin that distributes to 90 markets worldwide.

