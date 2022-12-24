| 6.2°C Dublin

Gender pay-gap reports highlight the penalty for women in the workplace

Sarah Collins

Men are paid, on average, around 11-12pc more per hour than women across the economy. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Men are paid, on average, around 11-12pc more per hour than women across the economy. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gender pay gap-reports are confirming what we've long known: women are over-represented in part-time and lower-paid work and under-represented in high-paying leadership jobs, although the scale of the skew in sectors like law, consulting and finance, or indeed media, is a surprise.

The big question is what – if anything – will be done about it?

