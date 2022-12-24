Gender pay-gap reports highlight the penalty for women in the workplace

Gender pay gap-reports are confirming what we've long known: women are over-represented in part-time and lower-paid work and under-represented in high-paying leadership jobs, although the scale of the skew in sectors like law, consulting and finance, or indeed media, is a surprise.

The big question is what – if anything – will be done about it?

With more than a third of firms’ gender pay gap reports now in, data shows that men are paid, on average per hour, around 11-12pc more than women across the economy.

The gender pay gap is different from pay discrimination – paying men and women differently for doing the same job – which is illegal.

Ireland’s pay gap in 2019 was 11.3pc, according to the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat. The EU average in 2020 was 13pc – Irish data for 2020 is not available.

Other studies put that gap at around 16pc, while Labour Party senator Marie Sherlock believes it could be as high as 22.2pc, once hours worked are taken into account, as more women tend to work part-time and take career breaks to have children or to look after family members.

The problem with looking at an average of averages is that it masks large gaps in certain sectors, both positive and negative.

The fundamental issue is right at the top of the gender pay gap

Financial firms on average paid men 20pc more than women in the year to June, while in some law and consulting firms – and in one arm of construction giant CRH – the gap was more than 40pc.

Women are paid 16.8pc more than men, on average, in Call of Duty maker EA Games because more are in higher-paid jobs at that firm, despite making up only a third of the workforce.

The publisher of this newspaper, Mediahuis, was also an outlier among the media firms that have reported so far, with an average pay gap of 22.3pc.

“The greatest surprise from the reports published is that some of the organisational gender pay gaps are far higher than the national gender pay gap,” said Moira Grassick, chief operating officer at employment law consultants Peninsula Ireland.

“Any organisations that have reported gender pay gaps that are way above the overall national figure may find themselves coming under greater scrutiny and facing calls to take action to address such a big gender pay gap.”

Before the reporting season, business group Ibec, which has a gender pay gap of over 29pc and a 69pc female workforce, advised firms to come up with a “robust narrative” to explain any disparity, saying the figures were “meaningless and open to interpretation” without context.

The maths can also be confusing.

Some law firms and consultants presented their reports excluding partners, who own part of the business and often number in the hundreds, but skew the average higher.

Some prefer to highlight the median pay gap – the mid-point between the highest and lowest salaries – rather than the mean (the most well-known measure of the average) as it can smooth out some of the extremes.

If the median is less than the mean, it means a few high-earners are skewing the overall average higher. If the median is greater, then a greater number of lower and middle earners are represented.

That could be an issue when organisations with fewer staff begin to report. This will kick in from 2024 for those with more than 150 staff, and from 2025 for those with 50 or more.

“With smaller organisations, you’re going to see potentially more magnified gender pay gaps, in that the impact of the leadership [salaries are] spread across 50 or 100 employees,” said rewards consultant Oliver Coakley. “You’re going to see much more positive and negative numbers.”

Eurostat data shows the gap is lower for younger people and tends to widen with age – what Laura Bambrick of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions called the “motherhood gap”.

Research by the University of Bonn’s Institute of Labour Economics found that the Irish pay gap is larger for higher earners in the private sector, a phenomenon that it calls “unexplained” given the fact that more women than men tend to have degrees.

“The fundamental issue is right at the top of the gender pay gap,” says Lisa Wilson, a senior economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute.

“Females are more likely to have a degree. This is having a reducing effect on the overall gender pay gap, but men get higher returns for that degree.”

She says much of the Irish gap is down to a lack of childcare and flexible working for men, with more women taking career breaks or going part-time and, as a result, getting paid less, on average.

“It’s an accepted penalty [for women]. It’s just not acceptable for the man to do that because of cultural norms. We can do more for men.”

Recruiters say companies can do immediate things to boost workplace diversity, including in their hiring processes.

British retailer John Lewis found that simply changing the job-ad default to include part-time options boosted applications from women by 35pc.

There are no penalties for not reducing a gender pay gap, although the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission can obtain a court order for companies who fail to publish reports.

However, they are not keeping a tally of which companies have submitted. Neither is the Department for Equality, although there are plans to create a central repository for the data in future, as the UK has done with its gender pay gap service.

I do think it’s an ethical responsibility

“It’s really frustrating that government policy is placing responsibility on the employers here,” says Ms Wilson.

“The worry is that we’re relying on all of this piecemeal data to try to get a picture of what’s going on.”

The next front could be companies reporting on pay gaps by ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation. That is something which many firms in the UK, and some operating in Ireland, do already even though it is not required by law.

“I do think it’s an ethical responsibility,” said Darren Thomas Baker, assistant professor of business and society at University College Dublin,”[to] diversify not only what are very masculine careers, but in general very white and heterosexual as well.

“With time, if it’s not resolved, if the pay gap doesn’t go, organisations will only be asked to do more. This is giving them time and space to do something about it.”







