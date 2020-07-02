First Derivatives adds to its board of directors

First Derivatives is led by Seamus Keating pictured at Canon Green in London with sculptures by Laurence Edwards. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

First Derivatives has appointed Ayman Sayed (58) as a non-executive director of the group, effectively immediately.

The company said the appointment supports its strategy to“continue to enhance its product engineering capability, deliver world class solutions and grow its software revenue.”

Mr Sayed is the president and CEO of BMC Software, a global enterprise software company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

He brings “extensive” experience in enterprise technology and a track record of driving business success through growth strategies focused on product innovation to the Seamus Keating led company.

Prior to his current role he was president and chief product officer of CA Technologies, a Fortune 500 company acquired by Broadcom,where he was responsible for the vision, strategy, development and success of the company's portfolio of products and solutions.

Commenting on this appointment, Mr Sayed said he was“excited” to join the board of then Newry-headquartered group.

"The world of technology continues to evolve at a pace that requires faster delivery of innovation. I am pleased to join the board and look forward to working with the management team to drive business growth through world-class products," he added.

Mr Sayed holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Cairo University.

