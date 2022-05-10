Fire protection firm Writech to add 50 jobs in Mullingar

Minister of State Robert Troy, and Ted Wright, CEO of Writech, at the launch of the firm's new design and innovation centre in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. The new centre will create up to 50 new roles for the region. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Westmeath-based fire protection company Writech is to create up to 50 new jobs at its new €2m design and innovation centre in Mullingar.

The firm has also acquired Swedish fire protection firm Ce Sprinkler, which employs more than 30 people, it announced on Tuesday.

It is the firm’s second acquisition in the last month, following the buyout of UK fire suppression firm, Compco, which added 200 staff to the group.

Writech provides and installs fire protection from some of the largest companies in the world, across the pharmaceutical, retail, data centres, office, and food and beverage sectors.

The firm’s new design and innovation centre will add more than 16,000 square feet to Writech’s existing facilities, extending over three levels and including a gym, design and project innovation suites, offices and meeting areas.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion Robert Troy formally opened the centre on Tuesday, saying it will “further drive” Writech’s international growth.

“Crucially this expansion and growth overseas will create 50 new high-quality jobs in Mullingar.

"I am delighted to see a company with such strong roots in Westmeath continue to go from strength to strength and who I am sure will continue to do so into the future.”

Writech chief executive Ted Wright said the opening of the new centre was “the culmination of a vision we had many years ago to build a world class operation here in Mullingar that will lead and change the industry across Ireland, Europe and beyond”.

“I’m also delighted to welcome the Ce Sprinkler team to the group,” he said.

"The company is an excellent addition to the group and opens up further opportunities in new markets as we continue to expand our reach and prospects for future growth around Europe.

"We’re looking forward to sharing our collective expertise and building on our strong position and the success we’ve achieved so far.”

Writech’s growth is backed by Dublin-based investment firm Waterland Private Equity Ireland, which invested in the group last year.