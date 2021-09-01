Financial services firm State Street to create 400 jobs in Kilkenny

Pictured: Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise; Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland; and Tadhg Young, Country Head of State Street Ireland

Financial services firm State Street is creating 400 jobs in Kilkenny with the establishment of its new cybersecurity and technology unit.

The jobs are being created to provide technology infrastructure and cyber security services to support the US-headquartered groups operations around the world.

The jobs being created are in the areas of programming, Cybersecurity Operations Analysts, Cybersecurity Instrumentation Engineers, Data Scientists, Cybersecurity Architects, as well as Risk and Compliance experts.

The positions, which are being filled on a phased basis over the next two years, are open to both experienced and graduate staff.

Tadhg Young, State Street's head of Ireland, said: "We are very pleased that Ireland and Kilkenny will benefit from this very substantial investment and the addition of high value, sustainable jobs.”

“Today’s jobs announcement, alongside plans for our new state-of-the-art office development in Kilkenny, marks a further strengthening of our presence and commitment to the region for years to come.”

The company added that Ireland had been selected for the new positions largely due to the availability of relevant and skilled technology talent – existing and emerging - from universities and third level institutions.

In addition, the company wanted to have a location for the unit outside the US for time zone support purposes.

The new unit will be located at IDA Ireland Business and Technology Park in Kilkenny where State Street already employs approximately 600 staff and where the firm is in the process of developing a new office.

The company, which has had a presence in Kilkenny for 20 years, currently employs approximately 2,000 staff in Ireland across Dublin, Drogheda, Naas and Kilkenny.

In Ireland, State Street has $1.7tn in assets serviced across all asset classes. The Irish group also manages $317bn within its investment management division SSGA.

The company is being supported by the Government through the IDA Ireland.