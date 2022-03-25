Financial services firm Pepper to create up to 100 new jobs in Ireland

Financial services firm Pepper is to create up to 100 new jobs in Ireland this year as it rebrands and expands into new markets.

Pepper Advantage, formerly Pepper European Servicing, integrates the group’s European and Asian businesses and will focus on credit intelligence, including the development of a new cloud-based data and analytics platform.

In Ireland, Pepper is the largest residential mortgage servicer to banks and financial institutions, providing administrative services for over 80,000 loans.

The firm already employs more than 500 people in Shannon and Dublin, and the Irish business exceeded €20bn of assets under management for the first time this year on the back of a number of contracts.

Pepper won the mandate for PTSB’s €1.4bn Glenbeigh buy-to-let portfolio in 2019 and a €1.1bn portfolio of loans sold by KBC to private equity firm CarVal, which were onboarded this year.

Pepper said in a statement that the Irish business is “integral” to its global ambitions, and “is home to a lot of the expertise and experience we will leverage to expand into new markets and services”.

The integrated Pepper Advantage business will have over $55bn of assets under management and a worldwide workforce of over 1,100 employees.

Australian lender Pepper entered the Irish market in 2012 after acquiring GE Capital Woodchester Home Loans.

Pepper Advantage chief executive Fraser Gemmell said the firm sees two main sources of market growth this year: demand for loans among middle-class consumers in Asia and non-traditional lenders’ need for more market intelligence in Europe.

“In more developed markets, the growth of non-traditional lenders is driving a need for deeper credit insights to support product innovation, customer acquisition strategies, and more advanced risk management capabilities,” he said.

“Our innovative, entrepreneurial, and client-driven culture makes us the ideal global partner.”

Pepper Advantage is part of Pepper Group, which is 60pc owned by American investment firm KKR.

Pepper Group was founded in 2000 as a financial services startup in Australia specialising in mortgage lending and loan servicing.