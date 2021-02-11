Fidelity Investments to create 90 jobs in Ireland

60 of the jobs will be based in Galway (stock image)

Financial services group Fidelity Investments is to create 90 jobs in Ireland.

Work to fill the roles is underway and the company is looking to have all positions filled within the first half of this year.

The new positions, 60 of which will be based in Galway, with the rest Dublin-based when it is safe to return to the office, will be in the technology area including java engineers, data engineers, and quality engineers.

United States-headquartered Fidelity has grown steadily to a workforce of 1,300 people in Ireland today from 400 here in 2013.

Al Riviezzo, general manager, Fidelity Investments Ireland, said: “We are excited to be growing our operations in Ireland again. While the pandemic has been a challenge and we’ve had to adjust how we operate today, we know we’ve pivoted in a way where new hires can get excited about working at Fidelity and growing their careers with us.”

“These new key technology positions will enhance our ability to meet our clients changing needs during the ongoing pandemic, and into the future,” he added.

Fidelity has assets under administration of $9.8tn, including discretionary assets of $3.8tn as of December 31, 2020.

Privately held for 75 years, Fidelity employs more than 47,000 associates.

Online Editors