Recruitment: Al Riviezzo said the new roles will support the firm’s ‘expanding need for tech skills and talent in Ireland’. Photo: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic

FINANCIAL services company Fidelity Investments has announced plans to hire around 100 staff in Ireland.

The majority of the roles being created are for software engineers and will be based in Galway and Dublin.

The company said the recruitment drive is part of its commitment to clients and their changing requirements during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

"Fidelity Ireland continues to provide critical technology and operations support to the firm," said Al Riviezzo, general manager of Fidelity Investments Ireland.

"All of our 1,100-strong workforce are working from home across Ireland and ready to welcome new colleagues to support our expanding need for tech skills and talent we have based here in Ireland," he added.

The Boston-headquartered company will provide successful applicants here with virtual onboarding and training, as well as work-from-home flexibility and supports to ensure the safety of employees.

Privately owned for more than 70 years, Fidelity has more than 40,000 staff around the world.

The company helps more than 32 million people invest their savings. In addition, it works with 22,000 businesses, assisting them in managing employee benefit programmes.

It also provides more than 13,500 financial advisory firms with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients' money.

At March 31, the company had assets under administration of $7.3 trillion (€6.7 trillion), including discretionary assets of $2.9 trillion.

It has been in Ireland since 1996, and during that time it has had 10 technology developments patented. In 2002 it founded its technology graduate programme in Galway. The course is now delivered globally by the company.

Irish Independent