Fidelity Investments to create 100 jobs in Galway and Dublin

Financial services company Fidelity Investments has announced plans to hire around 100 staff in Ireland.

The majority of the roles being created are for software engineers and will be based in Galway and Dublin.

Al Riviezzo, general manager of Fidelity Investments Ireland, said: “Fidelity Ireland continues to provide critical technology and operations support to the firm.

All of our 1,100-strongworkforceare working from home across Ireland and ready to welcome new colleagues to support our expanding need for tech skills and talent we have based here in Ireland.”

The Boston-headquartered company will provide successful applicants with virtual on-boarding and training, as well as work-from-home flexibility and supports to ensure the safety of employees.

Privately owned for more than 70 years, Fidelity has more than 40,000 staff around the world.

The company helps over 32 million people invest their own life savings.

In addition, it works with 22,000 businesses, assisting them in managing employee benefit programmes.

It also provides more than 13,500 financial advisory firms with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money.

At 31 March the company had assets under administration of $7.3tn, including discretionary assets of $2.9tn.

The company has been in Ireland since 1996.

