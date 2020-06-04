Fexco cuts 150 jobs as Covid travel hit deepens

Fexco, one of the biggest employers in the south-west of the country, is laying off 150 staff.

The Irish-owned financial services company employs around 1,000 people at its main base in Killorglin, Co Kerry. Its main operations include foreign exchange services and it is also the biggest shareholder in Goodbody Stockbrokers, which it is in the process of selling.

The company plans to reduce its Irish employee numbers by at least 15pc through a voluntary redundancy scheme. In addition a previous three-month temporary pay reduction is being extended for a further three months and staff will be offered career breaks.

The layoffs were announced in an email to staff from CEO Denis McCarthy.

"Despite our efforts, we find ourselves in a position that I would have considered unthinkable just a few months ago. With volumes of business sharply reduced it is not possible to maintain current staff levels, which has meant difficult decisions have had to be taken," he said.

"It is clear that the impact of Covid-19 will not be short-lived, and the economic consequences of the pandemic will be severe.

"Although international travel will recommence, it will likely take some years for it to return to pre-Covid levels. Because much of Fexco's business is dependent on this sector, we must examine our operations to determine the changes we need to make," the email, seen by Independent.ie, said. The memo said all non-pay costs are also targeted for reductions.

"Implementing these necessary changes is a decision I have come to with a heavy heart as the people of Fexco are a huge part of our success to date.

"We will do this without losing the focus we have always had on excellent service delivery to our colleagues and customers. I know that this won't be easy, but I want to reassure you that with the right recovery plan and strategy, we can get through this difficult period and thrive," staff were told.

Irish Independent