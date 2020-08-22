Fewer Ryanair job losses as pilots and crew agree to cuts in pay and hours

Ryanair plans to cut significantly fewer jobs than the 3,000 it originally estimated, after 97pc of pilots and over 90pc of cabin crew have signed up so far to pay cuts and work practice changes, its director of operations said yesterday.

Europe's biggest budget airline had warned it would have to cut one in five of its pilots and cabin crew if they did not agree to pay cuts of up to 20pc after the Covid-19 crisis ravaged its business.

The airline struck a pay deal with Spanish pilots on Thursday, leaving agreements outstanding with pilots in Belgium and cabin crew in Italy and Germany.

"We haven't finalised the number yet, we originally said there was going to be 3,000 redundancies but we have been able to reduce that significantly," Neal McMahon told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"Broadly speaking they [pilots and cabin crew] recognise the grim situation we are in and they have been pragmatic," he said.

Ryanair's Italian cabin crew union has put an agreement out to ballot, while there were further talks in Germany yesterday and the airline is in the middle of a collective redundancy process in Belgium, Ryanair People Director Darrell Hughes said.

While cabin crew in Spain failed to join pilots in agreeing terms this week, the collective bargaining system there allows Ryanair to implement the changes and Mr Hughes was confident its position would stand up to challenge.

The executives added the airline had managed its pilot numbers without redundancies to date through a mixture of voluntary part-time work, voluntary unpaid leave and spreading shifts around.

Low-cost rival easyJet confirmed the loss of up to 670 jobs this week, part of a planned total of 4,500 that will also likely be trimmed due to agreements on part time contracts, base transfers and unpaid leave.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said in April it would need to axe up to 12,000 of its 42,000 staff to survive.

Ryanair this week reduced its capacity by a further 20pc for September and October after a reimposition of some travel restrictions hit bookings. CEO Michael O'Leary told the Irish Independent in a phone interview the airline was facing the prospect of significant pilot and cabin crew job losses in Ireland this winter if "these ineffective and ridiculous restrictions which only apply in Ireland are not relaxed".

Mr McMahon and Mr Hughes said the number of redundancies would depend on how winter bookings fare and how much the pandemic disrupts travel next year. Ryanair increased flights to 60pc of its normal schedule this month after resuming services in July.

"Airlines have for a long time relied on business traffic, visiting friends and relatives and maybe an older non-family market for travel in September, October, November," Mr Hughes said.

"It's a big question as to what that level of demand is going to be, but it's not looking good at present."

Meanwhile, Europe's travel recovery stalled at the start of August after a stronger performance in July, as quarantine rules and warnings over rising infection rates created uncertainty and deterred tourists from booking trips abroad.

In July, ticket numbers for cross-border air travel within Europe stood at 28pc of 2019 levels, as Europeans began to travel again after months of lockdown.

But by the first week of August, volumes had fallen to 18pc, according to data provided by travel analysis group ForwardKeys.

The UK brought back quarantine rules for arrivals from Spain on July 26, just over two weeks after saying travel there was safe, and so far in August has added France, Croatia and Austria to the list with less than two days notice.

Rising Covid-19 infection levels in Spain have also prompted Austria, Sweden and Germany to warn against travel to the whole country or regions within it, creating uncertainty, and dampening airline hopes for a strong recovery.

Looking ahead, tickets issued for the fourth quarter for intra-Europe air travel are down 70pc on last year, said Olivier Ponti, vice president at ForwardKeys.

Reuters

Irish Independent