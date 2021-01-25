European Parliament seek ‘Right to Disconnect’ law for remote workers

An EU law that grants workers the right to digitally disconnect from work without facing negative repercussions has been called for by the European Parliament.

Under the proposed law, MEPs will look to establish minimum requirements for remote working and clarify working conditions, hours and rest periods.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, working from home has increased by almost a third, and research by Eurofound shows that people who work regularly from home are more than twice as likely to surpass the maximum of 48 working hours per week.

Almost 30pc of people working from home report working in their free time every day or several times a week, compared to less than 5pc of office workers.

It will take time for these rights to be sworn into law, but MEP Deirdre Clune has said the conversation must begin now to find solutions for remote workers.

“These are very difficult times for employees and businesses but it is important that with more people working from home, that work does not overtake everything at home.

“The current situation has clearly demonstrated that remote and flexible employment can work successfully but having policies around the Right to Disconnect can help people enjoy a better work/life balance. This won’t happen overnight but it is something we can consider when looking at the future of work,” the Ireland South MEP said.

MEP Clune said some companies in Ireland have already adopted ‘Right to Disconnect’ policies but more need to look at what they can do in this area. MEP Clune said she welcomes the focus being placed on this by the European Parliament.

“Many businesses have been fantastic to their employees during this Covid-19 crisis and the Right to Disconnect has come on the radar of many companies over the last year. We can all be guilty of checking emails on our phones or logging on quickly late at night but in order to maintain a good work/life balance we must ensure that this does not impact in a significant way.”

Ms Clune said MEPs consider the right to disconnect a fundamental right that allows workers to refrain from engaging in work-related tasks – such as phone calls, emails and other digital communication – outside working hours.

