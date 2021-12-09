EU says app workers qualify as employees in some cases

Deliveroo plans to expand its delivery business into Bray and Greystones.

Workers for apps such as Deliveroo, Uber or Just Eat should qualify as employees if they can’t control their own hours or customers, the EU has proposed.

Analysts say the draft law, tabled on Thursday, could see margins squeezed for platforms that hire people on what the EU sees as bogus freelance contracts.

The European Commission estimates that 5.5m people working for apps across the bloc are incorrectly classified as self-employed, out of a total of 28m working for 500 different platforms.

Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said the move would “help false self-employed working for platforms to correctly determine their employment status and enjoy all the social rights that come with that”.

A Belgian court this week said that workers for food delivery app Deliveroo do not automatically qualify as employees, a ruling that EU jobs commissioner Nicolas Schmit said did not “run counter to what we are proposing”.

The EU wants to end the plethora of court cases and differing rules springing up across the bloc as the number of platform workers grows to a predicted 43m by 2025.

The directive, which still has to be approved by national employment ministers and MEPs, provides a five-point checklist for classifying workers, allowing people to remain self-employed if they choose to do so.

Workers will be ‘presumed’ to be employees if they are not free to choose their hours or days off, refuse tasks or jobs, use subcontractors or take on other clients.

Over-zealous scrutiny of workers’ performance or appearance by platforms could also see them reclassified as full employees, although online ratings systems - such as Uber’s five-star system for drivers and customers - is not enough on its own to make that call.

If a platform meets two out of the five criteria listed in the draft directive, it will be presumed to be an employer.

Goodbody analyst David Brohan said there would be a limited impact on the Just Eat takeaway service as it already employs riders in most of its EU markets, including Ireland.

However, the move will “put pressure" on Deliveroo's margins, he said.

Uber, the US ride hailing app that has been effectively banned in Ireland and has seen the bulk of its services recently struck down in Belgium, was one of the main targets of the new rules.

Mr Schmit said he had spoken with Uber but could “not remember that Uber expressed a direct support” for the proposals.

BusinessEurope, the EU companies’ umbrella group that counts Ibec as a member, says the proposal “does not reflect reality, as many platform workers choose to work as self-employed” and will have a “chilling effect” on workers.

“We regret the approach chosen by the Commission on platform work,” said BusinessEurope director general Markus J. Beyrer.

“The Commission chose to make a political statement rather than proposing a balanced solution for platforms, for workers and for their clients.”