Estée Lauder workers at Dublin Airport are set to ballot for industrial action over job losses

ESTÉE Lauder workers at Dublin Airport are set to ballot for industrial action over 22 job losses.

Their union Mandate has accused the company of refusing to attend the Workplace Relations Commission after the company offered the basic statutory redundancy package.

The union said there are 50 workers employed by the cosmetic company but they have been asked to apply for fewer jobs.

It has asked that the company negotiate voluntary rather than compulsory redundancies and reach agreement on the selection criteria and term and conditions of those who remain.

“This is one of the largest cosmetic firms on the planet and they are attempting to force compulsory redundancies on their workers while making them reapply for their jobs,” said Mandate divisional organiser Robert McNamara.

He said the company is attempting to cut premium pay rates for workers who remain.

“We have put forward alternative proposals to the company with a voluntary scheme and a fair redundancy package but unfortunately the company are determined to aggressively make savings at the expense of their workers.

“We will be balloting our members for industrial action but we sincerely hope the company decides to come to the table and resolve this dispute amicably before it escalates.”

Independent.ie has contacted Estée Lauder for a comment.

Online Editors