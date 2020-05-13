Despite Covid layoffs, most expect to return to work

People accounting for just under half of the labour force have seen working lives change dramatically, ranging from job losses to part-time and home working, according to a survey from the Central Statistics Office.

The survey covered 2,288 people in the first three weeks of April and showed that 47pc said their jobs had been affected by the lockdowns that have shuttered most of the economy here with a third of the total saying they had temporarily laid off while 14pc had lost their jobs.

The survey showed that more men than women were subject to temporary layoffs and that the 15-24 age group had been hardest hit with 46pc furloughed on a temporary basis and more than a fifth losing their jobs altogether.

Despite the widespread job losses and the risk that many companies in sectors of the economy like restaurants, bars and tourism may not survive until the lockdown restrictions, almost those whose jobs had been affected said they expected to return to their employers.

“Ninety four percent of the population aged 15 years and over whose employment situation was affected by Covid-19 in that they lost their employment, were temporarily laid off, are on paid leave or unpaid leave expect to return to the same job after the lifting of restrictions,” the survey said.

“A small percentage, 5pc do not expect to return to the same job. In general, older people are more confident of returning to their same job, but all age groups report high levels here,” the CSO said.

That optimism may however be misplaced as the Government expects unemployment to remain at high levels even when the pandemic has passed and is forecasting the jobless rate will still be 10pc next year.

Online Editors