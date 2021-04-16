Deloitte to create 300 jobs in Ireland

Consulting group Deloitte is to create 300 jobs in Ireland.

The roles will be in all areas of the Deloitte business including audit, tax, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory.

The company is creating the jobs in response to strong demand from Irish and international clients for its services.

Deloitte Ireland has also signed a four-year deal with Team Ireland. It will be an official partner to the Olympic Federation of Ireland from now until the end of 2024.

The deal will see Deloitte partner with Team Ireland for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer and the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022.

In addition, it sees Deloitte as the first official partner for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Over the last year Deloitte Ireland has made a number of investments in its business. In May 2020 it acquired Irish cloud consultancy and managed services business, DNM.

In addition, ACNE, the creative consultancy acquired by Deloitte in 2017, officially opened in Dublin last year.

Cormac Hughes, head of consulting at Deloitte Ireland, said: “Many businesses have been on a rapid digital transformation journey over the last year. Trends that were already in play - from the rapid pace of technological change, to the changing expectations of customers and the more diverse and agile nature of work – have been accelerated by the pandemic.

As businesses look to a post-pandemic world, they have seen the value that technologies such as cloud, analytics and AI, and enterprise technology can deliver. We are partnering with them on their long-term transformation plans. We are looking for individuals who are passionate about driving positive change with our clients and the impact they want their organisations to make.”

