The Irish arm of Debenhams is set to be placed into liquidation, with staff told on Thursday that their jobs are gone.

The collapse into liquidation is by far the most high profile destruction of jobs since the onset of Covid-19, which has wiped out the non-food retail trade, although Debenhams was already struggling at the onsite of the crises.

Debenhams said the majority of the Irish stores are not now expected to reopen, but that decision will now be in the hands of a liquidator, who is expected to be appointed next week.

The business employs close to 1,000 staff directly, and trade union Mandate says the total number of jobs affected will be close to 2,000.

The Irish business is being placed into liquidation following the UK parent being placed into administration, a form of insolvency protection.

Staff were informed of the move by email on Thursday – with the chain shut as a result of Covid 19 most had already been temporarily laid off. The company confirmed the decision on Thursday afternoon by Stefaan Vansteenkiste, CEO of Debenhams.

"We are desperately sorry not to be able to keep the Irish business operating but are faced with no alternative option in the current environment," he said.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and is no way a reflection on our Irish colleagues, whose professionalism and commitment to serving our customers has never been in question.

"The colleagues have been placed on temporary lay-off under the Irish Government’s payment support schemes for employers and we will be working with them to support them through this process,” he said.

Debenhams Ireland’s biggest creditor is the UK parent which was taken over last year by its own creditors. The Roche family, who old their former Roches Stores chain to UK based Debenhams are the landlord for the bulk of the Irish outlets.

The company’s most recently filed accounts show turnover in 2018 was close to £170m but the company made a loss for the year of £4.7m in Ireland, even after an examinership process in 2016 which had cut rents, a major cost.



Online Editors