Debenhams heading into liquidation

The Irish arm of Debenhams is set to be placed into liquidation, with staff told on Thursday that their jobs are gone.

The business employs more the 1,500 direct and indirect staff at 11 large department stores across the country.

The Irish business will shut following the UK parent being placed into administration, a form of insolvency protection.

It is by far the most high profile company collapse since the onset of Covid-19 which has wiped out the non-food retail trade.

Online Editors