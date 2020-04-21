Davy slams 'financial incentive not to work' in coronavirus unemployment scheme

The payment of a €350 per week flat rate pandemic unemployment payment has created an incentive for workers to declare themselves unemployed, according to stockbroker Davy.

Data from the Government issued yesterday showed 584,000 had signed up for the flat rate payment while 81,000 workers are being paid via the temporary wage subsidy scheme that retains links to employers.

Davy’s Conall MacCoille wrote in a report that “the generous terms provided, €350 per week, with no rigorous checking on whether COVID-19 claimants were previously employed or made involuntarily redundant, have created a financial incentive to leave work, particularly among the 475,000 part-time workers in 2019”.

The Government recently tweaked the terms of its wage subsidy scheme to make it more attractive for workers to maintain their links to their employer.

Top civil servant Robert Watt said last week that the flat payment had been deliberately designed to sit above the levels paid under regular jobless claims as it would need to reflect households in which there were two people working.

He acknowledged this had created a financial incentive for some workers to opt for the scheme but said while the Government “might like to have a nicer policy… it is really about maximising the speed and the impact of those interventions”.

Mr MacCoille said that Irish unemployment was now higher than in the UK and US.

Both the UK and US were slower to go into lockdown than Ireland and the State has a far higher proportion of workers in tourism, food and accommodation than either, which are the most vulnerable sectors of the economy.

In its first day of operation yesterday the UK government’s scheme paid 80pc of the wages of over 1 million furloughed workers.

Online Editors