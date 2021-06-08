Data security company Varonis to create 60 jobs in Cork

Data security company Varonis is to create approximately 60 jobs in Cork over the next three years.

The move will see it double its headcount in Ireland.

The roles being created will range from tech support, research and development, human resources, and sales.

“We are thrilled to expand in Cork at the beautiful new Penrose Dock to support our customers across Europe and throughout the world,” Dana Shahar, chief human resources officer at Varonis, said.

“Cork is known for its wealth of talented, dedicated employees, and it is a great fit for us as we continue to grow.”

Founded in 2005, Varonis protects organisations’ data – including financial information, intellectual property, and confidential employee and patient records.

Businesses also use Varonis to detect insider threats and cyberattacks like ransomware, and ensure compliance with regulations like the GDPR.

Varonis provides solutions to safeguard data where it lives – whether on-premises or, increasingly, in cloud applications and infrastructure.

Varonis is headquartered in New York City and today employs approximately 1,800 employees worldwide.

The company opened its first Cork location in 2017.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Varonis to double its headcount in Cork demonstrates the availability of a skilled and talented workforce across the South West Region.”

“This announcement exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investments in regional locations. I wish Varonis every success with this expansion.”