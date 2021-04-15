Dalata appoints Carol Phelan as chief financial officer

Dalata has appointed Carol Phelan as group chief financial officer (CFO) effective from July.

This follows an announcement from Ireland’s largest hotel operator that Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO - Business Development & Finance – is to succeed Pat McCann in the top role at the company.

Ms Phelan joined the business in 2014 and was appointed as group head of financial reporting, treasury and tax in 2017.

During her time with the group, Ms Phelan has played a big role within the finance team, with responsibility for the development of the financial reporting function during a period of rapid growth and expansion, according to a statement from the company.

She also led the refinancing of the group's debt facilities in 2018 and has been centrally involved in maintaining the group's financial strength and liquidity during the Covid-19 pandemic, the group added.

Prior to joining Dalata Ms Phelan, a qualified chartered accountant, held senior finance positions in Ion Equity and KPMG.

Dermot Crowley, CEO designate, said: "Carol has played a central role within the finance team over the last number of years in what was a period of substantial growth for the business; and, more recently, during a period of unprecedented challenge for our industry.”

“She brings her extensive experience and ability to the role and I look forward to continuing to work alongside Carol in her new position of CFO."

Founded in 2007, Dalata’s portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms.

The company, which listed in 2014, is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500.

For the full year 2020, the company reported revenue of €136.8m and a loss after tax of €100.7m as the Covid-19 pandemic battered the tourism industry.

