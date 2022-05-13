DAA boss to step down after busy summer season

Airport manager DAA is losing its chief executive as it struggles to solve ongoing problems with security screening.

Dalton Philips informed the DAA board that he is to step down after the busy summer season to take up a role as chief executive officer (CEO) role of convenience food giant Greencore.

Mr Philips has held the DAA role for five years, and takes the reins at Greencore from Patrick Coveney, who left the company at the end of March.

DAA chairman Basil Geoghegan said he was “extremely sorry” to lose a CEO of Mr Philips’ “calibre and experience”.

“DAA had achieved significant growth under Dalton’s tenure, resulting in record passenger numbers and a strong financial performance before the onset of the recent global pandemic,” Mr Geoghegan said.

“Dalton and his leadership team navigated DAA through the most challenging period in the history of aviation, keeping our staff and passengers safe, reducing our cost base and successfully raising €1.15bn in additional liquidity.”

DAA, which runs Dublin and Cork airports, has been beset by issues with overcrowding and delays in Dublin due to a shortage of security staff.

A number of passengers missed their flights during a busy weekend at the end of March.

During the Easter rush, DAA advised passengers to arrive a minimum of three and a half hours prior to their departure time, although it has since revised that advice.

DAA is set to deliver a new runway at Dublin Airport over the coming months and has plans to invest €2bn in the business.

Mr Philips said he was grateful to DAA staff who “put their shoulder to the wheel throughout Covid, and especially over recent months, in bridging the gap between spiralling demand for air travel and the restoration of our full operational capacity, expected next month”.

Greencore executive chairman Gary Kennedy said Mr Philips is “the ideal candidate to lead Greencore into the next phase of its journey as it continues to emerge strongly from the challenges of trading through the pandemic”.

A UCD graduate, Mr Philips was previously CEO of British grocery chain Morrisons and Irish department store Brown Thomas.

He said he was "hugely excited” about his new role.

“I know from my time as a Greencore customer that this is a business with exceptional dynamism, adaptability and ambition, and one that is committed to the highest levels of product quality, customer service, and sustainability.

“I am looking forward very much to joining their industry-leading team in September, and to helping to realise the significant future growth potential that I see for this business.”

Mr Philips will take up the position of Greencore CEO on September 26.