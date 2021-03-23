CRH appoints Jim Mintern as group finance director designate

Albert Manifold has welcomed the appointment of Jim Mintern as group finance director of CRH

Building materials giant CRH has appointed Jim Mintern as its group finance director designate.

This follows the retirement of Senan Murphy from the role, as previously announced.

Mr Mintern joined CRH in Ireland as finance director for Roadstone in 2002 and since then has held several senior positions across the group, including country manager for Ireland and managing director of each of the Western and Eastern regions of the company’s Europe Materials business.

Mr Mintern, (54), is an executive vice president of CRH and a member of the company's global leadership team.

In his most recent role as chief of staff to the CEO of CRH, Albert Manifold, he has worked closely with divisional and operational leadership, having oversight of group performance programmes and leading the planning and execution of some of the company's recent large acquisitions including Ash Grove in North America in 2018, according to a statement from CRH.

Mr Mintern is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from UCD. He has over 30 years of experience in the building materials industry, nearly 20 years of which have been with CRH.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Manifold said: "I am very pleased that Jim has been appointed to this role. His strong financial background, coupled with his extensive industry experience, prepares him well for this critical leadership role and comes at an important time for the group.”

CRH also on Tuesday announced the appointment to the board of Ms Caroline Dowling as a non-executive director.

Ms Dowling, an Irish citizen, was until her retirement in February 2018 a business group president of Flex, a Fortune 500 company with operations in 30 countries.

In this role she led the Telecommunications, Enterprise Compute, Networking and Cloud Data Center and was also responsible for managing the Global Services Division, supporting complex supply chains.

Ms Dowling is a non-executive director of DCC and IMI.

In its annual results released earlier this month CRH said its revenue last year dipped 2pc to $27.6bn (€22.9bn), while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was 5pc higher at $4.6bn.

Mr Manifold said the group had delivered record profitability, margins and cash generation despite the pandemic.

The company – the world’s second-largest building materials group – will also continue with its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy. Mr Manifold said deals worth as much as $1bn could now be considered bolt-ons for CRH.

