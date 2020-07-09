Cpl Resources performance ‘resilient’ with solid demand

Recruitment group Cpl Resources said its Flexible Talent business has been “resilient” in the six months to June 30, with solid demand across the pharmaceutical, life science and technology sectors.

The segment accounts for over 70pc of the group's net fee income.

Meanwhile, the group's permanent placement business was negatively impacted during the period, as hiring activity was reduced across many sectors, according to a trading update for the six months to June 30.

The company said that given its strong performance in the first nine months of its financial year, along with cost initiatives adopted in response to Covid-19, adjusted profit before tax for the full year to June 30 is expected to be “broadly in-line with market expectations.”

It added that it has a strong balance sheet, which continues to support the working capital requirement of its Flexible Talent business.

Cpl expects the impact of Covid-19 to continue through fiscal 2021.

“The group will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates where appropriate,” it added.

