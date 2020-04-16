Courier company to create 100 jobs as demand from online shopping surges

DPD Ireland driver’s Francis Bradley and Tom Searle, with (centre) Des Travers, CEO of DPD Ireland

Courier company DPD Ireland is creating 100 jobs on the back of greater demand since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The positions are for drivers that are required across the country.

Des Travers, chief executive of DPD Ireland, said the company's parcel volumes have “gone through the roof” with deliveries of electrical goods up a massive 800pc, pet food up 300pc, and sports equipment deliveries up 225pc.

Deliveries are continuing to increase week on week, with most shops closed, and more and more people shopping online.

“Parcel volumes have exceeded those handled on Black Friday weekend 2019, with the company experiencing its busiest parcel volume throughput ever through its Athlone hub on Tuesday,” Mr Travers said.

In the past month the company has increased the number of drivers in its network by 115 to 1,100.

However, this is still not enough to meet demand.

DPD is looking for experienced drivers over the age of 25 with a full licence to apply for the positions on its website.

DPD Ireland is part of DPD Group, the second largest international parcel delivery network in Europe.

Online Editors