Communications company Poly plans to create more than 200 jobs in Ireland

US-headquartered communications company Poly says it expects to create more than 200 high-skilled jobs over the next five years in Ireland.

Poly, which provides audio and video technology, will have its new European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Centre of Excellence located in Galway.

The company said it is investing in the region to meet the “growing demand” for its audio and video products as businesses adjust to managing employees remotely.

The Galway office, Poly’s first in Ireland, will be home to the company’s primary research and development lab in EMEA.

Recruitment is currently underway for a number of roles at Poly across engineering, sales, human resources, customer support, legal, and finance.

“Poly always has been a trailblazer and opening up an office in Galway is part of our transformation journey,” said Gloria Loredo, chief transformation officer at Poly.

“We believe that this strategic move will enable us to maximise our business performance to better serve customers, leverage the existing technology talent pool in Ireland to fill critical roles, and support our company's growth,” Ms Loredo added.

The company is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Poly’s decision to locate its EMEA Centre of Excellence in Galway is a significant addition to the West region’s vibrant tech cluster and testament to the region’s highly skilled and talented workforce.”

“The 200 highly skilled jobs being created will be a considerable boost to the region’s economy.”

Founded in 1961 in Santa Cruz California, Poly employs more than 8,000 people globally.

Separately, Limerick company Modulacc plans to hire 25 new staff to meet growing demand for its energy-efficient modular buildings, particularly in the education sector.

The company, which previously traded under the Castlecabin brand, has opened a second offsite building manufacturing facility to boost supply of its ready-to-use classroom solutions.

The new recruits will bring Modulacc’s workforce to 70.

The company’s workforce has grown by almost 80pc in the past 18 months, with construction and manufacturing professionals, production managers, engineers, designers, health and safety and supply chain professionals all joining the team.