Climate tech firm ActionZero to create 50 jobs in Tralee

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath officially opens ActionZero’s new manufacturing, research and development centre in Tralee along with ActionZero CEO Denis Collins and team, representatives from Enterprise Ireland, Kerry Region and Regional Initiatives and Brendan Griffin TD. Picture: Clearys Photography

Irish climate tech firm ActionZero is to invest €3m in a new facility in Tralee, creating up to 50 engineering and manufacturing jobs.

The firm will manufacture its EscoPod high temperature heat pumps at the Co. Kerry site, projection sales growth of €50m over the next two years.

ActionZero recently announced agreements to roll out the EscoPods at food firm Kepak and Bon Secours Health System among others, with combined deal value in excess of €20m.

The EscoPod provides fossil fuel-free heating and chilling at higher temperatures.

ActionZero chief executive officer (CEO) Denis Collins said the firm wanted to "help lead the acceleration of a viable global energy hub in Ireland and Munster”.

“Our decision to locate manufacturing and R&D in Tralee is a testament to the skills and talent available locally.

“The innovation centre will be central to ActionZero development of pioneering technologies that will make a tangible, lasting impact via our unique, patented decarbonisation solutions roadmap.”

The manufacturing, research and development centre in Tralee is located at the former site of the US automotive supplier Borg Warner.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was present for the official opening of the new facility on Monday.

“Today’s announcement by ActionZero is welcome news for the Kerry and Tralee region and represents a real boost to the local economy with key jobs and skills in this important sector,” he said.

“I very much welcome ActionZero’s commitment to manufacturing in Ireland and the climate change challenge which is to the fore of all our minds. I wish ActionZero every success in its continued growth.”

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said the announcement “represents a really strong commitment to Tralee”.

“ActionZero is providing solutions to enable and accelerate our goal to lead in a changing world where climate change is a key global priority. That focus on driving sustainability represents a great opportunity and will be a key growth area for Irish business.”