Career breaks and lump sums offered to Dublin and Cork airport staff as Covid-19 impact hits DAA

Dublin Airport. (stock photo)

John Mulligan

Workers at Dublin and Cork Airports with more than one year’s service are being offered the chance to take a career break of up to five years and still receive 20pc of their salary even if they take on a new job.

Those with more than 15 years’ service and who are aged between 50 and 59 can receive a lump sum to leave the DAA and continue to be paid one-third of their salaries until their normal retirement date.

They’re just two of the measures the DAA airport operator is offering workers as it tries to rapidly cut its staff numbers and operating costs following a collapse in air travel due to the coronavirus crisis.