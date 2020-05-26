Career breaks and lump sums offered to Dublin and Cork airport staff as Covid-19 impact hits DAA

Workers at Dublin and Cork Airports with more than one year’s service are being offered the chance to take a career break of up to five years and still receive 20pc of their salary even if they take on a new job.

Those with more than 15 years’ service and who are aged between 50 and 59 can receive a lump sum to leave the DAA and continue to be paid one-third of their salaries until their normal retirement date.

They’re just two of the measures the DAA airport operator is offering workers as it tries to rapidly cut its staff numbers and operating costs following a collapse in air travel due to the coronavirus crisis.

But it has also warned staff that decide to remain with the semi-State company that the business will be need to operate in a “radically different manner”.

In a circular to staff today seen by the Irish Independent, DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said the company is “significantly reducing all non-pay costs, reviewing our capital spending, and re-sizing the business to bring us more in line with expected passenger traffic in the medium term”.

He added: “These are not decisions that we have taken lightly, however they are absolutely necessary. We are also introducing new ways of working across the business.”

“I am acutely aware that these options may present some of you with challenging life and career decisions,” said the CEO. “For others, this will be an opportunity to change career, or perhaps to further your education or training.”

The DAA currently employs about 3,300 people in Ireland, with more working at its Aer Rianta International unit.

All staff members are being offered reduced working hours, while a voluntary severance scheme is being introduced.

The redundancy scheme is open to staff with at least four years’ of continuous service.

For those aged under 60, a lump sum payment equating to four weeks’ pay for every year of service will be paid, capped at 104 weeks’ pay. That’s on top of statutory redundancy. A €10,000 lump sum for educational support or re-skilling may also be available.

For those aged 60 to 65, the same terms are being offered, with an overall cap of 50pc of basic pay between now and a worker’s normal retirement date, inclusive of a lump sum, statutory payment and educational support.

“We are seeking expressions of interest in the various options at this point,” said Mr Philips in the circular.

“Any decisions in relation to the options available will be made subject to eligibility and business requirements,” he added. “Our board approved these new options last Friday and the VSS [Voluntary Severance Scheme] scheme and career break options are in line with those offered in 2012.”

He added: “If you chose to remain with the company, I am sure you will no doubt already know that the aviation sector in general, and our business specifically will need to operate in a radically different manner.

“This is to ensure that we keep you and our passengers safe, and to allow us to work in a more efficient manner,” said Mr Philips.

The chief executive said that will result in five new ways of working.

“At the minute, we sometimes have teams who only work in specific locations or in certain areas,” he said. “But they will need to follow the work when it returns.”

“In some cases, teams may need to be increased, roles will need to be broadened and people will have to take on new responsibilities as we focus on managing our business in a post Covid-19 world,” said Mr Philips.

New rostering systems and technology will also be introduced, he added.

Mr Philips told staff last week that virtually all capital projects are now being reviewed, with the exception of the new €320m runway at Dublin Airport, new mandatory baggage screening facilities and other core maintenance schemes.

The CEO warned that it could be “several years” before passenger traffic at the gateways is back at levels seen in 2019, when a total of 35.5 million people travelled through the airports. Dublin Airport accounted for 32.9 million of those.

Mr Philips said the combined traffic at the two airports might be as low as 21 million passengers in 2021.

Dublin Airport last saw its passenger numbers collapse during the financial crisis. It handled 18.4 million passengers in 2010, which was 22pc lower than in 2008.

“We have had to make some hugely difficult decisions in order to safeguard the business into the future,” said Mr Philips today.

“This is a situation that is completely beyond our control and the difficulties that we are facing mean that have no choice but to take action at this time,” he said. “I sincerely wish that there were other options available to us, as I am hugely proud of you and the entire team that works at DAA. But I’m afraid that reducing our costs very significantly is the only way out of this crisis.”