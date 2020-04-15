Calls for State to give each household €500 gift cards for Irish shops in bid to save retail jobs

Ireland’s retail lobby is calling on the State to give each householder a €500 gift card to be spent on ‘bricks and mortar’ shops to save an estimated 110,000 retail jobs it fears could be lost due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The once-off payment that would expire after a prescribed time would cost the State around €850m.

But Retail Excellence Ireland – representing 2,100 of Ireland’s largest retailers, claims its post-Covid-19 recovery plan would actually save the State an estimated €2.2bn a year that would otherwise be spent on social welfare payments for retail workers who lose their jobs.

“There is a distinct and very real risk that without the implementation of the five suggested measures in the Retail Excellence Ireland Recovery Plan, up to 110,000 jobs could be lost permanently in the Irish retail industry,” the organisation announced today.

“This would cost the State an estimated €2.2 billion in a full year in increased social welfare payments and would cost the State an estimated €800 million per annum in employee taxes foregone.

“In addition, further significant damage would be done to the economic and social fabric of every town and city in the country.“

The organisation is calling on the State to implement four other initiatives aimed at saving the industry from collapse and re-building the economy.

They include implementing a ‘Government-backed commercial rent grant scheme’ that would provide 60pc of rent and service charges that retailers must continue to pay during the emergency.

The scheme would run for three months with an estimated cost of €330m to The Exchequer.

The organisation is also calling for the cancellation of all local authority rates charged to retailers for 12 months at a cost of €730m to the State.

Other measures include streamlined ‘liquidity supports by the banks’ to retailers and a back-to-work scheme similar to the Government’s ‘Job Bridge’ scheme that would give priority to employ retail workers who have been temporarily laid off during the current shut-down.

“Ireland is in a period of unprecedented crisis that requires an unprecedented official policy response. Now is the time to be brave. There will be significant costs involved, but the social and economic benefits will far outweigh the costs,” the organisation said in a statement.

Online Editors