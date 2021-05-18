Business services company Mackin Group to create 120 jobs

Cork-based consultancy company Mackin Group is to create 120 jobs over the next 18 months.

Around 45 jobs will be located at its Cork headquarters and Dublin office, with the remainder of roles to be generated at the company’s offices in Singapore and Shanghai as well as in North America and the UK.

Mackin Group delivers employee management solutions and environmental health and safety services globally.

The roles are being created to support Mackin’s expanding client base in the tech sector, specifically in the social media space, medtech and emerging technologies such as VR and AR.

The company said its customer base in these sectors has grown by 50pc in the last three years. As a result, it has opened a further six international offices in the last nine months.

Mackin Group currently employs 145 people across its 18 offices in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Andy Mackin, CEO of Mackin, said: “Over the past few years we have seen substantial growth across both sides of our business.”

“During the pandemic, we saw an increase in demand for both talent management and environmental health and safety services,” he added.

Founded by Andy Mackin in 2004, the company’s turnover reached €17m last year. Mackin has two business service offerings through its companies Mackin Talent, and Mackin EHS.