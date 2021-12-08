Business process management company creates 250 jobs in Waterford

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, is creating 250 jobs with the development of a new delivery center in Waterford.

The facility will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises, according to a statement from Infosys.

The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels from customer and technical support roles to finance, HR, planning, and capacity management.

Infosys said the employees will be working at “the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, consistently providing anytime-anywhere experiences to empower some of the world’s largest organisations in navigating their digital transformation journeys.”

Infosys added that it will provide training and growth opportunities to develop the next generation of digital talent.

The 250 new roles in Ireland will build on Infosys’ recently announced 1,000 jobs in the UK, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting post-pandemic economic growth in the region.

“The launch of the new center is a testament to our continued focus on the workplace of the future, grounded in building a robust talent pool with strong digital skills,” Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM, said.

“This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment.”

Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014, the company has since then, further expanded in Ireland through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

The company is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

“As one of the largest employers in the South East, this announcement by Infosys BPM for 250 new roles at its new delivery centre in Waterford is very welcome,” Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said.

“Infosys’ continued investment in their site in Waterford, as well as their other sites in Wexford and Clonmel, represents a strong endorsement of the talent available in the South East region - particularly in the IT sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, 100 jobs have been created in BD Drogheda with a €62m investment in new equipment to expand its production of BD PosiFlush syringes at its Donore Road site.

Officially launching the new production facility at the plant, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar TD said that the company’s continued investment, since 1964, has contributed to quality healthcare in Ireland and to the local community.

“I’m really happy to be in Drogheda today with BD, to announce this incredible expansion, which will be a real boost for the local community.”

“100 new jobs are being created and the fact that half of the posts have already been filled is a testament to the rich talent pool that is available in Drogheda. I wish the team the very best of luck with their growth plans,” Minister Varadkar added.