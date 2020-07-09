Bulmers owner appoints head of Heineken UK as chief executive

C&C, whose brands include Bulmers and Five Lamps, has appointed David Forde as chief executive.

Mr Forde joins C&C from Heineken where he has served as managing director of Heineken UK for the past seven years.

He has worked with Heineken for 32 years and has “extensive experience" in senior leadership positions across the company, according to a statement from C&C.

He started his career with the sales and marketing team at Heineken Ireland, before gaining international experience in the Netherlands and then Poland, where he was marketing director.

He will join C&C at the latest in early 2021, following the completion of a notice period.

Stewart Gilliland, interim executive chairman said: "The board is delighted to announce David Forde as our new group CEO.

Following a thorough evaluation of exceptional candidates for the position, we believe David has the requisite blend of brands,distribution and pub sector expertise to maximise the potential of our iconic brands and optimise the potential of our distribution capabilities.”

In its recruitment of a chief executive C&C was advised by international executive search firm, Spencer Stuart.

C&C has also appointed Patrick McMahon, current group strategy director, as chief financial officer to succeed Jonathan Solesbury who has informed the board of his intention to retire with effect from September 1.

Last month the company said it had temporarily laid-off about 70pc of its staff and is receiving around €5m a month in supports fromthe Irish and UK governments, leaving it with an overall monthly cash burn of €7m.

